Nitin Gadkari calls for voluntary recall of defective EVs amid fire incidents

The minister spoke about the several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers that have come to light in the last two months. He said, it is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.
Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways on Thursday announced to soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles. An Expert Committee has been set up to look into mishaps involving electric vehicles accident in the last two months.
Through his Twitter account, Gadkari today said, "We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps."
"Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies. We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles," Gadkari said.
The minister spoke about the several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers that have come to light in the last two months, and said, "it is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents."
Gadkari stated that if any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.
Further, Gadkari said "meanwhile, companies may take advance action to Recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter."
Last month, the government had ordered a probe after concerns rose about the safety due to an Ola Electric catching fire in Pune. The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) was asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures.
