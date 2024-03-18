Nitin Gadkari backs electoral bond scheme, says ‘contesting elections requires money’
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari backs Electoral Bond Scheme, stating contesting elections necessitates money. He warns against scrapping the plan, citing potential influx of black money.
“It's a fact that contesting elections requires money", Union Minister Nitin Gadkari supported the Electoral Bond Scheme developed when the late Arun Jaitley was India's finance minister, saying scrapping this plan will attract black money.
