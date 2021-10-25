Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday informed that he has asked his ministry officials to work on a proposal to provide approval to small Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps and toilets along the highways.

Speaking at an event, the minister said that somebody sent him an SMS in which he wrote that he was travelling and there was not a single toilet in the 200-300 km stretch of road.

Gadkari said that people are encroaching roadside lands, opening dhabas that create nuisance as truck drivers park their trucks on road. He then suggested to his officials that the ministry can work on a proposal to provide approval to small dhaba owners to open petrol pumps with space to park 5-10 vehicles, and maintain toilets for general public.

"In the morning, I told officials, the way NHAI gives NOC for petrol pumps, the same way we should also consider giving authorised approval to small Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps and toilets along the highways," Gadkari said.

On speed of road construction in the country, Gadkari said that due to constant persuasion and follow up by his ministry, land acquisition processes for the construction of roads have been expedited. "We have also increased the amount of compensation for land acquisition for construction of roads," he said.

