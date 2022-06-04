Nitin Gadkari calls upon Bajaj to start scooter-auto run on 100% ethanol in Pune. Read here2 min read . 02:59 PM IST
- The union minister was speaking at the state-level Sugar Conference 2022 organised by Vasantdada Sugar Institute
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that he will ask auto makers Bajaj TVS and Hero to start scooter-auto in Pune that runs completely on Ethanol.
The union minister was speaking at the state-level Sugar Conference 2022 organised by Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune.
He further reiterated that Bajaj TVS & Hero had brought flex engine motorcycle and autos. Diesel-based agriculture equipment should be made petrol based and flex engines can be converted to run on ethanol, he said.
At the conference Gadkari stressed on the use of alternate fuels to combat increasing pollution and depletion of non renewable source of energy.
“I went behind PM and got 3 Indian Oil ethanol pumps in Pune but not a single drop of it sold yet so I want to request Ajit Pawar, let's come together & call a meeting with Bajaj," Gadkari said.
Gadkari asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to set up ethanol pumps in Pune, to help farmers sell the fuel directly. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who addressed the conference virtually, said sugar producers in the state were facing several problems. "We have to follow Brazil for market research. They (Brazil) conduct surveys and accordingly choose a crop in a year. Times are changing and accordingly, we should adopt technology. The future will be ethanol," Thackeray said.
“We'll speak to Bajaj to start scooter-auto in Pune on 100% ethanol. Let's start from here. it will also reduce pollution," Gadkari added.
Further Gadkari said," Alternative fuel like ethanol & methanol as well as electric is the future. I remember, 3 years ago when I used to talk about e-vehicles, people use to question me. But see now, there is a lot of demand for e-vehicles. People are in waiting."
The Union road transport and highways minister said the country imports petroleum products worth ₹10 lakh crore to meet the requirements in the energy and power sector, and in the next five years, the demand may go up to ₹25 lakh crore, which will affect the economy.
"Alternative fuel is the future. After electric scooters, cars and buses, soon we will have electric tractors and trucks. I am going to launch these soon," Gadkari said.
