News >India >'Have to pay for good roads': Nitin Gadkari defends toll charges during review of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

'Have to pay for good roads': Nitin Gadkari defends toll charges during review of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
1 min read . 05:05 PM IST Livemint

  • The expressway will decrease travel time significantly, which will result in reduction in cost of fuel, said Gadkari 

People need to pay if they want better road infrastructure in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. He also said expressways help in reducing travel time and fuel costs.

Today, the minister reviewed the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Sohna. During the review, he said the farmers who have their land near the expressway should not sell it to developers, instead they should partner with developers and build road-side amenities.

On rise in travel costs due to toll charges, Gadkari suggested that people have to pay for better road and infrastructure. "If you want to use an air-conditioned hall, you have to pay for it. Otherwise, you can arrange a marriage on a field as well," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Gadkari also pointed out that the expressway will decrease travel time significantly, which will result in reduction in cost of fuel. 

"The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will decrease travel time to 12 hours. A truck takes 48 hours to reach Mumbai from Delhi. But on the expressway, it will take only 18 hours.  "So, a truck will be able to undertake more trips, which would in turn mean more business," Gadkari said.

