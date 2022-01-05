Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Nitin Gadkari devises a plan to put an end to bridges' collapse across India

Nitin Gadkari devises a plan to put an end to bridges' collapse across India

Mumbai: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Gadkari said that the Ministry had prepared the Indian Bridge Management System in order to collect information about all the bridges of the country

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the Centre will framework a policy to know the condition and age of all the bridges across the country.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the Centre will framework a policy to know the condition and age of all the bridges across the country.

He said that the Ministry had prepared the Indian Bridge Management System in order to collect information about all the bridges of the country.

He said that the Ministry had prepared the Indian Bridge Management System in order to collect information about all the bridges of the country.

“In India, there are no expiry dates for bridges and as a result, we have faced many accidents and deaths. I always tell people that financial audit is important but performance audit, quality construction audit is even more important," Gadkari said. 

“In India, there are no expiry dates for bridges and as a result, we have faced many accidents and deaths. I always tell people that financial audit is important but performance audit, quality construction audit is even more important," Gadkari said. 

Speaking at the launch of the book "Building Bridges - Shaping the Future" written by Sachidanand Joshi and Vaibhav Dange, the union minister said that the Centre is mulling over making use of stainless steel in the bridges being built on the seaside. He said this will help in increasing the strength and longevity of the bridges as well as making them more secure.

Speaking at the launch of the book "Building Bridges - Shaping the Future" written by Sachidanand Joshi and Vaibhav Dange, the union minister said that the Centre is mulling over making use of stainless steel in the bridges being built on the seaside. He said this will help in increasing the strength and longevity of the bridges as well as making them more secure.

Highlighting new-age technologies, Gadkari said that new technology will have to be adopted for connecting the spans of bridges.

Highlighting new-age technologies, Gadkari said that new technology will have to be adopted for connecting the spans of bridges.

"We have a span of 30 metre in India. There is a span of 45 meters in Malaysia. This reduces the cost of the bridge by 30-40 per cent," he said.

"We have a span of 30 metre in India. There is a span of 45 meters in Malaysia. This reduces the cost of the bridge by 30-40 per cent," he said.

Gadkari emphasised on multistorey road projects.

Gadkari emphasised on multistorey road projects.

"Land acquisition is difficult in cities. There is a need to build three or four storey roads in the cities. A project has been made to run metro over a two-storey road in Nagpur. Similarly, preparations are being made for a four-storey road project in Pune," added the union minister. 

"Land acquisition is difficult in cities. There is a need to build three or four storey roads in the cities. A project has been made to run metro over a two-storey road in Nagpur. Similarly, preparations are being made for a four-storey road project in Pune," added the union minister. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!