Need new technologies in farming, sugar industry survived due to ethanol requirement, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, has stressed on the need for new technologies in farming, claiming that the sugar industry has survived due to the requirement of ethanol, PTI reported.

"We import fossil fuel worth ₹22 lakh crore due to ethanol. Today, the sugarcane cultivators and sugar mill operators have survived just because of the advent of ethanol," the minister said, adding that sugar is in surplus in India and sugar mills have managed to survive just because of ethanol.

He also said there is a need to bring in technology in the farming sector, adding that experiments regarding the same have already been undertaken.

Nitin Gadkari on farmer suicides: ‘Water was the main cause…’ Speaking at an event in Pune, for the Naam Foundation, backed by actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure, Gadkari also addressed farmer suicides in the Vidarbha and Marathwada districts of Maharashtra, stating that this was driven by water scarcity in these regions, it added.

“Water was the main cause behind the suicides of farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. If water was available in abundance, the farmers would not have to take the extreme step,” he said.

As per the report, the minister went on the hail the foundation for its work in water conservation and towards welfare of the children of farmers who had committed suicide.

Ethanol production: Gadkari faces ‘conflict of interest’ allegations Meanwhile, the Opposition party Congress has alleged conflict of interest with regards to Gadkari's “aggressive lobbying” for ethanol production while his two sons are involved in companies that produce ethanol and “benefitted” from government policy, the report added.

While Gadkari's party, the BJP has dismissed the accusations and said that the Congress' allegations have “nothing in reality”.

The Congress party's charges came after the Supreme Court rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the country-wide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20). The PIL put forth that lakhs of motorists are being forced to use a fuel not designed for their vehicles.

The impact of E20 fuel on vehicles, including decline in fuel economy and on engine parts, became a debate on social media with many claiming drop in mileage ranging up to 20 per cent.

On September 11, Gadkari addressed the anger social media and called it a “paid campaign” to target him politically. There has been clarity on the E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) with the stakeholders, including the automobile industry, he said.