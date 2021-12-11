Maximum projects are delayed because of the system in India, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. "I do not want to make any type of allegations against anybody but the maximum projects are delayed because of the system. In the government system, not taking decisions and making delays for the decision was a big problem," he said while addressing the SCL India 2021 conference.

Gadkari said that there is so much delay in making decisions everywhere which lead to an increase in escalation cost of the projects. "We all know that construction is one of the major sectors for creating employment opportunities in India. After agriculture, it comes at second place in terms of contributing to our GDP," he added.

Gadkari also said that Prime Minister Modi has appointed a committee under his chairmanship. "The Prime Minister has appointed a committee under my chairmanship…We always try to try to resolve the issue related to infrastructure projects of the country," Gadkari said.

