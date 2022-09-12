Nitin Gadkari faces brickbats over 6 airbags ad campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

The critics have pointed out that on one side, Gadkari promotes the six airbags in a car, and on the other side also encourages 'dowry' culture in the same advertisement.
Union Road, Transport, and Highway minister Nitin Gadkari has received a barrage of criticism over a road safety campaign featuring Akshay Kumar. The critics have pointed out that on one side, Gadkari promotes the six airbags in a car, and on the other side also encourages 'dowry' culture in the same advertisement.
Last week, Gadkari shared an advertisement amid the government's attempt to promote six airbags in cars. In the video, a father can be seen sobbing at his daughter 'bidaai', and then Akshay Kumar appears, donning a policemen's uniform. The ace actor taunts the father for sending the newly married couple in a car that has just two airbags.
Several political leaders have pointed out that the ad campaign is "problematic". Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wondered who passes such creatives that end up “promoting the evil and criminal act of dowry."
Saket Gokhale, the national spokesperson of Trinamool Congress, said it was “[d]isgusting to see Indian govt officially promoting dowry."
Not just politicians, but the common man also reprimanded the ad. A user wrote, "This ad is the pits. Lost the plot completely. Is this about the wedding, the bride or that dowry should be 6 airbag car-what is it? These govt ads are so puerile and ill-conceived. They couldn't talk about safety any other way?"
“Only in India would the Govt spend taxpayer money to create an ad campaign promoting a punishable offense, dowry," wrote another.
Since the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry early this month in a car accident, Gadkari has pushed for six airbags in cars. The transport minister is expected to finalise rules for all cars to have six airbags by the end of the current fiscal year, as part of a series of steps to improve safety in a country that has the world's deadliest roads.
Though the transport ministry drafted rules in January regarding airbags and was expected to be finalised a month later, they faced huge resistance from some car makers who say it will increase vehicle prices.
The government is also planning to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts to enforce their use and will audit all national highways to make them safer, Nitin Gadkari said.
In a recent press conference, Gadkari said he hopes the efforts will halve road accidents and deaths by the end of 2024.
More than 150,000 people died in over 500,000 road accidents in India in 2021, Gadkari said.
In 2020 more than 133,000 people were killed in 355,000 road accidents, government data showed. About 3 million cars are sold in India each year, and car passengers accounted for 13% of the deaths in 2020.
The ministry estimates that having airbags, along with seat belts, would have saved the lives of at least one-third of the 39,000 people who died in road accidents in 2020 due to head-on or side collisions.
Two airbags - one each for the driver and front passenger - are already mandatory. The government estimates adding four more airbags would cost no more than $75. Auto market data provider JATO Dynamics, however, estimates it could increase costs by at least $231, Reuters reported.
