Nitin Gadkari flags ’53 accidents, 19 deaths each hour’ in India, shares measures to make roads safe

  • The Union Minister requested the motor vehicle manufacturers to set up driving schools, ensuring those in control of automobiles are aware of local rules and regulations.

Published10 Sep 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a gathering on 'Sustainable Mobility Journey Towards Viksit Bharat' at the Inaugural Session of the 64th SIAM Annual Convention 2024, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a gathering on ’Sustainable Mobility Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’ at the Inaugural Session of the 64th SIAM Annual Convention 2024, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Amid the rising number of road accidents and consequent deaths worldwide, India leads the list of countries. This has sparked concern for Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, who pointed out measures to make roads safer for motorists and pedestrians.

Speaking at the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)'s 64th annual conference in Delhi on 10 September, Gadkari requested all stakeholders to concentrate on reducing accidents, reported HT Auto.

Earlier too, Gadkari had spoken on the need for safer roads all across India. On Tuesday, the Union Minister requested the motor vehicle manufacturers to set up driving schools, ensuring those in control of automobiles are aware of local rules and regulations.

"There are nearly 53 accidents and 18 deaths every hour in the country. Just imagine. 45 per cent of the accidents because of two-wheelers, 20 percent in pedestrians," HT Auto quoted Unioin Minister Nitin Gadkari as saying to OEMs during SIAM's annual event.

He urged the OEMs to contribute to bringing the accident numbers down. "I really request you all to take interest in starting driver-training schools. Then we can train good drivers and it can be really positive solution.

Working on faulty signage:

The Union Minister admitted that his department is working faulty roads and signage. He underlined the need for safer vehicles and highlighted NCAP's importance. "Bharat NCAP will ensure healthy competition between manufacturers to have safer vehicles for customers," he said.

According to details, the Bharat National Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is the country's own crash-safety rating for vehicles sold in the market. Similar to Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP will award a perfect five-star rating to vehicles found offering the highest safety. The rating of a car model depends on adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, and safety equipment on board, added the HT Auto report.

 

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari flags '53 accidents, 19 deaths each hour' in India, shares measures to make roads safe

