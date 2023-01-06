Nitin Gadkari has a solution to decongest Bengaluru's traffic. Read here

Amid Bengaluru becoming more and more populated, the traffic issues are becoming more complex. However, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has a solution to decongest the Bengaluru's traffic.
Addressing a gathering, Gadkari said "Bangalore is very important as per the traffic jam problem is there," adding, "So we are making Satellite Town Ring Road."
Stating the details, the minister said that the Satellite Town Ring Road is being constructed under Bharatmala Pariyojana to de-congest our 'Garden-City'.
Gadkari said that it will be of a length of 288 kilometres, i.e, 243 kilometres in Karnataka and 45 kilometres in Tamil Nadu. He said that the cost of the project is ₹17,000 crores.
"Out of 288 kms, 136 kms has been awarded at a cost of ₹5,731 crores and 53 kms has already been completed," Gadkari said, adding, "This corridor is designed for a speed of 100 kmph, boosting the speed of freight movement and increasing the traffic handling capacity."
According to Gadkari, the present traffic density, PCUs, is expected at 25,000-30,000, "But I suggested our officers to whatever the flyovers wee are making, we will make the provision for double decker. Because after 10 years, it will be difficult for land acquisition, so we will make double decker flyovers that is going to be useful for the future."
Gadkari noted that the Bangalore Satellite Town Ring Road will provide safe movement of commercial vehicles without entering the Bangalore city and at the same it is going to reduce the logistics cost. It will also reduce the fuel consumption, at the same time it will reduce the pollution and traffic jam in Bangalore, he said.
"It will link Bangalore sub urban areas of Haskote, Devanhalli, Doddaballapur, Ramnagara, Kanakpura and Anekal in Karnataka. It will also link Hosur in Tamil Nadu, where a new airport is expecting," Gadkari said, adding, "It will provide connectivity to proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Dobaspet and proposed Pune-Bangalore Greenfield Expressway."
Then the minister said that the bypass will also improve 'port connectivity' to Chennai port and Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh. He was of the opinion that the new project will help the It industry to expand their campuses, offices, etc, around the city.
He also added that the government is currently making Bangalore-Mysore express highway that will help the travel time to decline till 1 hour 10 minutes. Gadkari said that that his ministry is mulling to inaugurate the project in February based on PM Narendra Modi or President Draupadi Murmu's schedule.
Last but not the least, Gadkari said, "We are suggesting to the state government, now this is the time Bangalore is so congested, so the Karnataka state can plan 'Satellite cities' on this highway... by which Bangalore may be decongested."
