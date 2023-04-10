Nitin Gadkari inspects Asia's longest Zojila tunnel to establish all weather connectivity for Ladakh2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:43 PM IST
- The terrain near Zojila Pass is extremely inhospitable, with many fatal accidents taking place here every year. After the completion of Zojila Tunnel, the chances of accidents will be zero
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inspected Zojila Tunnel ,Asia's longest tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity for Ladakh and an important project implemented in Jammu and Kashmir with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha and members of Parliament of Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Road Transport and Highways.
