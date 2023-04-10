19 tunnels are being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of ₹25000 crore. Under this, the construction of 13.14 km long tunnel and approach road at a cost of ₹6800 crore is in progress in Zojila. It is a 7.57 m high horseshoe-shaped single-tube, 2-lane tunnel, which will pass under the Zojila Pass in the Himalayas between Ganderbal in Kashmir and Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh. The project includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system, which has been constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, ventilation. The use of modern technology in this project has saved the Government of India more than 5000 crore rupees.