Nitin Gadkari inspects construction of Mumbai-Goa highway; shares pics3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The Mumbai-Goa highway has been divided into 10 packages from Indapur to Zarap. The total revised cost of these 10 packages is ₹15,566 crore and the work of four-dreading of 250 km stretch of 356 km highway has been completed, the minister said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on 30 March inspected the construction of Mumbai-Goa highway 66. The minister has said that work of the highway will be completed by December 2023.
