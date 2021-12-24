In an attempt to to minimize traffic woes and enhance safety of commuters, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched the first Intelligent Transport System on Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Dasna, Ghaziabad.

Nitin Gadkari said India needs to improve its road engineering as every year, around 1.5 lakh people are killed in 5 lakh accidents across the country.

"It is a great event in the history of Indian infrastructure (development)," the Road Transport and Highways minister said on the inauguration of the intelligent transport system (ITS).

He said the ITS is a revolutionary state-of-the-art technology that will achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems, prompting efficient infrastructure usage, enriching users with prior information about traffic and reducing travel time as well as enhancing safety and comfort of commuters.

The ITS can detect any accident and receive alerts to ensure that ambulance reaches the spot within 10-15 minutes.

While the speed limit on the 135-km expressway is 120 kmph for cars, the road ministry is working to revise speed limits for different categories of vehicles, he said.

Additionally, the Union minister on Thursday laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects of 240 Km worth ₹9,119 crore in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Inaugurating and laying of the foundation stone for 6 National Highway projects in Meerut with a total cost of ₹8,364 crore Gadkari said, "with these projects, it will be easy for the farmers of the area to take their crops to the market, which will lead to their economic upliftment. He said being a big center of industry, these new highways will lead Meerut on a new path of development", said a press release by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Addressing the gathering at the Foundation Stone Laying and Inauguration of 3 National Highway Projects worth ₹755 Crore in Muzaffarnagar Gadkari emphasized the welfare of farmers by leveraging technology and research for economic prosperity. He stressed the importance of Ethanol, Hydrogen and other bio-fuels for overall progress, self-sufficiency and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.