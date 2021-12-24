Inaugurating and laying of the foundation stone for 6 National Highway projects in Meerut with a total cost of ₹8,364 crore Gadkari said, "with these projects, it will be easy for the farmers of the area to take their crops to the market, which will lead to their economic upliftment. He said being a big center of industry, these new highways will lead Meerut on a new path of development", said a press release by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.