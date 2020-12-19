Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation for 33 National Highway projects in Karnataka via video conferencing on Saturday. These projects include 1,197 km long roads worth ₹10,904 crore.

Addressing the event, Nitin Gadkari said that for providing smooth conn





ectivity to the ports for the benefit of trade and economy, 4-laning of the entire coastal road from Goa Border to Kerala Border connecting the port city of Belekeri, Karwar and Mangalore covering a length of 278 km have been taken up at a cost of ₹3,443 crore and the work has been substantially completed.

Also, in view of the safety of road users, three works for improving the safety by providing protective measures on Hill slopes in Shiradi Ghat on NH-75, Charmadi Ghat on NH-73 and Sampaje Ghat on NH-275 have been sanctioned amounting to ₹115 crore.

Gadkari further informed that the Central Government will invest approximately an amount of ₹1,16,144 crore in Karnataka in the coming years.

Eleven road projects of 275 km worth ₹5,083 crore have been awarded in the state during the financial year 2019-21, he added.

The minister also said that CRF works worth ₹8,330 crore have been sanctioned till now for Karnataka.

Gadkari called upon the state to take up the production of Ethanol in a big way, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country.

He said, the country is already over-producing sugar and rice, and sufficient stock are available with the government. The surplus may be converted to Ethanol, which can be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles.

He said this will not only improve farmers' income but will also be an indigenous source of fuel for the country.

Today's event was presided over by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and was attended by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Sadanand Gowda, Gen Dr VK Singh, ministers from the State and senior officers.

CM Yediyurappa assured to take forward all the suggestions given by the Union Minister. He said, his government is committed to the development of the state, and uplifting the lifestyle of its people. He said he is working in co-operation with the Centre to achieve his government's targets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via