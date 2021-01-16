Nitin Gadkari lays foundation of two national highway projects in Karnataka

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for two national highway projects through video conferencing. The new road projects are to be built at a cost of ₹323 crore in Karnataka. The foundation laying ceremony was also attended by the state’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The Union Minister also announced the event through a tweet. He stated, "Boosting the socio-economic development of Hubballi and Dharwad and strengthening the road network in Karnataka, laid the foundation stone for two National Highway projects worth 323 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Shri @BSYBJP ji, Union Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad Ji."

With the inauguration of the projects, the construction will include an elevated corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle and four -laning of NH road near Dastikoppa village, in the Hubballi-Dharwad area, which the minister said "will reduce travel time from Railway junction to airport to 10 minutes."

"It will also make the road safer and reduce pollution. Four-laning in Dastikoppa Village will reduce accidents and enable unhindered traffic between Dharwad and Karwar cities which are the industrial and educational hub of the State," he added.

With Inputs from ANI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via