Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone for highway projects in West Bengal
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways on 17 November laid the foundation stone of three national highway projects worth ₹1,206 crore in Siliguri area of north Bengal.
The minister was of the opinion that the infrastructure development in north Bengal is key to boosting the region's tourism industry.
"Work for these projects will begin in December. The region will get a 5.12-km-long six-lane road, a 3.6-km four-lane road, and another 3.7 km elevated road," news agency PTI quoted Gadkari as saying.
"These projects will help improve connectivity and save time of travellers commuting to Darjeeling, Sikkim and Bhutan," he added.
Gadkari also announced that a bridge on the Teesta River will soon be built at the cost of ₹1,100 crore, adding, other infrastructure projects are in the pipeline.
The Union Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of two more national highway projects at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, besides four other projects at Kharagpur in the West Midnapore district.
Earlier in the day, Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated a highway that is slated to reduce travel time between Delhi to Bihar by at least 10-15 hours.
The 92-km-long 4-lane highway connects south Bihar with the national capital Delhi via Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
With PTI inputs.
