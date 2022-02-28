BENGALURU : The Union minister for Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for National Highway Projects worth ₹3,972 crore in Belgavi .

The five projects are: Belagavi-Sankeshwar bypass, Sankeshwar bypass up to Maharashtra border, Chorla-Jamboki-Belagavi, Vijayapura-Muragundi (NH 548B) and Siddapura-Vijayapura(NH 561A).

"I have set a target of developing the road network on par with America by 2024. All kinds of developmental activities depend on road connectivity. Hence, the government has decided to strengthen the road network in the country," Gadkari said

The event was also attended by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The five National Highway projects total 238km.

Stating that these highway corridor projects will spur economic growth and interstate economic activities, Gadkari said express corridor will be built in many places in the country which will benefit the economic growth and reduce fuel cost.

He further said that impetus will also given for green vehicles to reduce pollution in the country. Speaking about Karnataka, the Union Minister said under the Bharat Mala-2 project, many regions of Karnataka will be included.

The minister also told the gathering that express highways will be developed between Bengaluru and Chennai, which will help cover the distance in just two hours. In the same manner, a project to connect Surat in Gujarat to Chennai is being taken up with setting up a logistic park, he said.

Information technology hub between Bengaluru to Tamil Nadu can be established along the highways, which will provide employment and increase economy of the country, the minister explained.

He also said that impetus will be given to reduce the travel length between Pune to Bengaluru by 100 km. Water conservation along the highway under the Jalshankti programme is also part of the project, Gadakari said. Advising the Karnataka government to resolve water-related disputes soon, Gadkari recalled that as a water resources minister earlier he had resolved 12 disputes out of 20 projects. It was unfortunate that the Karnataka dispute on Almatti could not be resolved, he noted.

Replying to a demand of waiver of toll on agriculture products on highways he said the issue will be looked into.

During the event, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the transport scenario in the state would undergo a complete change once the highway projects are completed.

Speaking to media, Bommai also said, “The development works being undertaken by the Centre and the state government would lay a strong foundation for progress in the economic, social and education sectors in Karnataka. Many development projects in the state have been implemented owing to the commitment and diligence of Union minister Prahlad Joshi. The construction of National Highways and upgradation work of state highways are being carried out under the leadership of Gadkari."

