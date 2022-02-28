He also said that impetus will be given to reduce the travel length between Pune to Bengaluru by 100 km. Water conservation along the highway under the Jalshankti programme is also part of the project, Gadakari said. Advising the Karnataka government to resolve water-related disputes soon, Gadkari recalled that as a water resources minister earlier he had resolved 12 disputes out of 20 projects. It was unfortunate that the Karnataka dispute on Almatti could not be resolved, he noted.