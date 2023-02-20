New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the Foundation Stone of the world’s largest and unique Divyang Park - Anubhuti Inclusive Park in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said this park is being developed keeping in mind the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build an inclusive society.

He said instead of sympathy, this park will show empathy, hence this park has been named Anubhuti Divyang Park.

Gadkari said through this park the message of inclusion will reach not only in the country but also in the whole world.

The minister said the park will have facilities for all 21 types of disabilities,such as touch and smell garden, hydrotherapy unit, water therapy, independent room for mentally challenged children, mother.

Gadkari said Nagpur is one of the fastest growing cities of the country. In 2016, the central government passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act for the rights of persons with disabilities. He said this law is to give the disabled the right to live with dignity.

“Taking initiative under this, the central government has created some Divyang Parks in South India and Madhya Pradesh, in this series, this ‘Anubhuti Inclusive Park’ is being built for disabled children and general citizens in Pardi campus of Nagpur," he added.

A provision of about ₹12 crore was made by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for this park built in an area of 90,000 square feet.