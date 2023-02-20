Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of Maharashtra’s first Divyang Park in Nagpur
In 2016, the central government passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act for the rights of persons with disabilities
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the Foundation Stone of the world’s largest and unique Divyang Park - Anubhuti Inclusive Park in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
