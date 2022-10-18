Nitin Gadkari loses challenge to Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya, must pay ₹32,000 crore now1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya accepted a challenge thrown at him by Nitin Gadkari and emerged victorious.
Anil Firojiya, an MP from Ujjain, and Nitin Gadkari participated in a public event earlier in February. Gadkari claimed to have set a requirement before giving Firojiya money for local development. For each kilo that the MP lost, Gadkari promised to set aside ₹1,000 crore.
As inspiration, Gadkari claimed to have used an old photo of himself in which he was virtually unrecognisable due to his 135kg weight, heavier than Firojiya. His current weight is 93 kg, Gadkari added. The Ujjain MP accepted the challenge and lost 32kg ever since.
By the time it was June, Firojiya already lost 15kg. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had told me on stage that for each kilogram I lose, I will earn ₹1,000 crore for development works in Ujjain. I took it as a challenge and have lost 15 kg so far. I will reduce it further and request him to release funds as promised," he told ANI in June.
"If weight loss brings more budget allocation for Ujjain, I am ready to continue my fitness regime for the development of the constituency," he said.
The BJP MP claimed to adhere to a stringent eating regimen in order to lose weight. Firojiya describes his exercise routine, saying that he gets up at 5:30 in the morning and takes a morning stroll. He practises yoga, aerobics and running every morning.
He consumes a light breakfast and adheres to an Ayurvedic food plan. He consumes a salad, one bowl of green veggies, and one roti made of a variety of cereals for lunch and dinner. He occasionally alternates between dry fruits and carrot soup.
In an interview with ANI on October 17, Anil Firojiya claimed that he had accepted the challenge and lost roughly 32 kilograms. Gadkari, when the Ujjain MP met him and spoke about his weight loss, was delighted to learn of his makeover. According to Firojiya, Gadkari has approved development plans for the area costing ₹2,300 crores, as promised.
(With ANI inputs)
