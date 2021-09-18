Known for his frank views, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he earns ₹4 lakh per month from YouTube as a royalty to viewership his videos generate on the online video sharing platform. The consumption of Gadkari's lecture videos surged immensely during the covid-induced nationwide lockdown.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.

During COVID-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said, he did two things.

"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube.

"Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me ₹4 lakh per month as royalty," he said.

Gadkari also added that those who do good work, don't get appreciation.

The minister also emphasised on the importance of network of modern- and high-quality roads for economic development and creating employment opportunities.

He said that in Gujarat, 423 km of road is being constructed at ₹35,100 crore.

Gadkari added that under this expressway, 60 major bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers and eight road over bridges (ROBs) will be built in the state.

