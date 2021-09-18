Minister in Modi cabinet earns more from YouTube royalty than his salary

Minister in Modi cabinet earns more from YouTube royalty than his salary1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work, don't get appreciation.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work, don't get appreciation.
Known for his frank views, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he earns ₹4 lakh per month from YouTube as a royalty to viewership his videos generate on the online video sharing platform. The consumption of Gadkari's lecture videos surged immensely during the covid-induced nationwide lockdown.
Known for his frank views, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he earns ₹4 lakh per month from YouTube as a royalty to viewership his videos generate on the online video sharing platform. The consumption of Gadkari's lecture videos surged immensely during the covid-induced nationwide lockdown.
While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.
While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.
During COVID-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said, he did two things.
During COVID-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said, he did two things.
"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube.
"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube.
"Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me ₹4 lakh per month as royalty," he said.
"Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me ₹4 lakh per month as royalty," he said.
Gadkari also added that those who do good work, don't get appreciation.
Gadkari also added that those who do good work, don't get appreciation.
The minister also emphasised on the importance of network of modern- and high-quality roads for economic development and creating employment opportunities.
The minister also emphasised on the importance of network of modern- and high-quality roads for economic development and creating employment opportunities.
He said that in Gujarat, 423 km of road is being constructed at ₹35,100 crore.
He said that in Gujarat, 423 km of road is being constructed at ₹35,100 crore.
Gadkari added that under this expressway, 60 major bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers and eight road over bridges (ROBs) will be built in the state.
Gadkari added that under this expressway, 60 major bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers and eight road over bridges (ROBs) will be built in the state.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!