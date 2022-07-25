Nitin Gadkari on quitting politics: 'Sometimes, I think about...'

Nitin Gadkari was speaking while addressing Shri Girish Gandhi Amrut Mahotsav Satkar Programme in Nagpur.
The union minister at the event also spoke about the true meaning of politics.
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on 23 July said that he sometimes feel like quitting politics as there are many other things to do in life apart from politics.
Gadkari was speaking while addressing Shri Girish Gandhi Amrut Mahotsav Satkar Programme in Nagpur.
Speaking about Gandhi and his work, he said, “In the present era, when the word politics has lost its meaning, value and importance, Dr Girish Gandhi is following the true definition of politics and working hard for awakening social consciousness. A true disciple of late Mohan Dharia who was a dedicated and committed leader and brought qualitative changes in society, Dr Girish Gandhi too has brought about qualitative changes in society."
Gadkari also said, “When Girish Bhai was in politics, I used to discourage him, because I also sometimes think of leaving politics. Apart from politics, there are many things to do in life."
“Girish Bhau has done great work in the field of environment. He taught us to plant trees. I got a taste for environment since then," he added.
Girish Gandhi, a former MLC, who was earlier involved in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), but distanced himself from the party in 2014.
The union minister at the event also spoke about the true meaning of politics.
“We have to understand what is the meaning of politics. Is it for the welfare of the society, country or to remain in the government?," he said.
“Politics has been a part of social movement since the time of Mahatma Gandhi, but later its focus shifted towards the goal of nation and development," he further added.
He also added, “What we are seeing today is 100 per cent only about staying in power. Politics is a true means of social and economic reform and therefore today's politicians should work for the development of education, arts etc. in the society."
During his address, Gadkari also praised socialist leader George Fernandes and said, “I have learned a lot from him, because he never cared about power. He has lived an inspirational life... I hate it when people bring me big bouquets or put up my posters."
