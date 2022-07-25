Nitin Gadkari on quitting politics: 'Sometimes, I think about...'

Speaking about Gandhi and his work, he said, “In the present era, when the word politics has lost its meaning, value and importance, Dr Girish Gandhi is following the true definition of politics and working hard for awakening social consciousness. A true disciple of late Mohan Dharia who was a dedicated and committed leader and brought qualitative changes in society, Dr Girish Gandhi too has brought about qualitative changes in society."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}