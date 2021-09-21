Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has ordered stern action against the contractor within 24 hours of the complaint received on Twitter from BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde.

“Paithan Pandharpur National Highway 725 km already developed huge cracks even before its completion. I am sure such poor quality work will not be acceptable to our union minister Nitin Gadkari ji," Munde wrote on Twitter in Marathi. Along with the tweet, she posted a picture of the highway stretch.

पैठण पंढरपुर राष्ट्रीय महामार्ग 752 ला काम पूर्ण होण्याच्या आधीच भेगा पडल्या आहेत...माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री नितीन गडकरी जी यांना पत्र लिहीनच त्यांनाही हे अजिबात चालणार नाही नाही... तात्काळ दखल घेतली जाईल... pic.twitter.com/2Txjdc6hXa — Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) September 19, 2021

Taking immediate note of the complaint, Gadkari ordered action into the matter.

"Union Minister Nitin Gadkariji directed concerned officials to take stern action against the contractor & all damaged panels shall be replaced at the earliest," Nitin Gadkari’s office responded to her tweet.

Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji directed concerned officials to take stern action against the contractor & all damaged panels shall be replaced at the earliest. — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) September 20, 2021

Pankaja is the daughter of the late Gopinath Munde, considered one of BJP’s most influential Other Backward Caste (OBC) leaders, who helped build the party in Maharashtra. After her father’s death, Pankaja has been fighting to retain his legacy in state politics.

Recently, Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha that total borrowings of NHAI increased to ₹3,06,704 crore at the end of March this year from ₹74,742 crore in March 2017.

While noting that investments in the infrastructure sector will create employment and accelerate the country's economic growth, Gadkari said, "We (NHAI and the ministry) are working on projects worth lakhs of crores".

When the economy is on a decline, "then economics tells us that there is a need to increase investments in infrastructure", he added.

The country's economy has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is slowly on the recovery path.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.