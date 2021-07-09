Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nitin Gadkari plans to make this Indian hill station a major tourist attraction

Nitin Gadkari plans to make this Indian hill station a major tourist attraction

Premium
Gadkari in October last year launched the construction work on Zojila tunnel
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • Gadkari added that he is planning to develop a landscape between the 18-km-stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in J&K like Davos in Switzerland
  • Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters

The small-yet-picture-perfect town of Auli can soon become a a major attraction for tourist across the world!

The small-yet-picture-perfect town of Auli can soon become a a major attraction for tourist across the world!

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a virtual event on Friday, said, "We want to develop Auli in Uttrakhand near Badrinath and Kedarnath as an attraction for tourists across the world. The hill station situated in Uttarakhand is India's premier ski resort destination.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a virtual event on Friday, said, "We want to develop Auli in Uttrakhand near Badrinath and Kedarnath as an attraction for tourists across the world. The hill station situated in Uttarakhand is India's premier ski resort destination.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Originally developed as a paramilitary base, Auli's skiing slopes are popular among tourists and professionals alike. In winter, Auli hosts several snow adventure events.

Standing at around 2,800-metre height, and surrounded by acres of oak and coniferous forests, Auli offers panoramic views of some of India's highest peaks, including the second-highest in the country, Nanda Devi (7,816m).

The union minister further added that he is planning to develop a landscape between the 18-km-stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir like world-famous Davos in Switzerland.

Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall.

Gadkari in October last year launched the construction work on Zojila tunnel, and exuded confidence that the strategic project, which will provide all-year connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh, will be completed ahead of schedule before the next Lok Sabha elections. The project has a completion schedule of six years.

Once completed, the tunnel, projected as Asia's longest, would reduce the travel time from 3 hours to 15 minutes with avalanche-free travel on the Srinagar-Leh section of NH-1.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!