Video | Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi take drive in new hydrogen-powered car - ‘Truly reflects future of clean mobility’

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday took a joint ride in the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV), underlining the Centre’s push for green hydrogen and clean mobility solutions in India.

On the occasion, Pralhad Joshi personally drove the Toyota Mirai from Bharat Mandapam to the residence of Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. The symbolic drive was aimed at showing the potential of hydrogen-based mobility and reinforcing the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transport alternatives.

The video from the event shows the two senior ministers arriving in a striking blue Toyota Mirai amid tight security and the presence of officials. In one photograph, Pralhad Joshi is seen stepping out of the driver’s seat, while Nitin Gadkari stands beside the vehicle, smiling and interacting with those present. Another image shows the ministers seated inside the car as it moves through the premises, escorted by security personnel. A third image captures both leaders posing beside the vehicle, which prominently displays the words “Powered by Hydrogen” on its side.

View full Image Union ministers shows hydrogen mobility with Toyota Mirai drive in Delhi

Officials accompanying the ministers said the demonstration was intended to raise awareness about hydrogen fuel-cell technology and its role in India’s long-term clean energy roadmap. The government has been actively promoting green hydrogen as a future fuel, particularly for transport and industrial use, under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Also Read | Veteran Maruti takes the EV route with the drive of a ‘fresher’

View full Image Ministers seated inside the car.

The Toyota Mirai is a second-generation hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle and is considered one of the most advanced zero-emission cars in the world. Unlike conventional electric vehicles that rely on batteries, the Mirai generates electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. The only emission from the vehicle is water vapour, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to petrol and diesel-powered cars.

Also Read | Toyota Posts Rare Sales Drop in November, Dragged Down by China