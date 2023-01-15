Nitin Gadkari received threat calls from a jailed gangster in Karnataka. Details

Union minister Nitin Gadkari received threatening calls from a man who is imprisoned in Belagavi, Karnataka, news agency ANI has reported quoting Nagpur Police.
The caller has been identified as Jayesh Kantha, the notorious gangster and murder accused, threatened Gadkari's office by using the phone illegally inside the jail.
Commissioner of Police Nagpur, Amitesh Kumar said, “Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was being threatened from jail. The caller is a notorious gangster and murder accused Jayesh Kantha, who is imprisoned in Belagavi jail. He threatened Gadkari's office by using the phone illegally inside the jail."
He added that a team of Nagpur police has left for Belagavi for investigation.
“The jail administration has seized the diary from the accused." he said, further adding, “a team of Nagpur police has left for Belagavi for investigation, Nagpur police has asked for production remand."
Three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari's Public Relations office in Khamla area, following which security was strengthened at the home and office of the Nagpur MP who belongs to BJP.
The office received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am, and 12.32 pm at the landline number of Gadkari's office from the BSNL network-registered number.
Security was beefed up at Gadkari's residence and office in Maharashtra on Saturday after a man claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang made threatening calls and demanded ₹100 crore, police told PTI.
As per the police, the caller had threatened to harm the minister with a bomb if demand was not met. The police said that the caller also shared his mobile number and the address in Karnataka where he said the money must be sent, PTI reported.
