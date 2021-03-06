Subscribe
Nitin Gadkari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Nagpur

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • Vouching for the vaccine as safe, Gadkari appealed to people to take the Covid-19 vaccine
  • The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with heath workers being inoculated in the first phase

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and his wife Kanchan Gadkari took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Nagpur on Saturday morning.

Vouching for the vaccine as safe, Gadkari appealed to people to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with heath workers being inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on 2 February. The next phase of vaccination against the virus commenced on 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first Covid-19 vaccine dose at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. Several other union ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishakar, Jitendra Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javdekar and politicians have also received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

As many as 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses were administered till yesterday. These include 68,96,529 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 32,94,612 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose; 62,94,755 frontline workers who got their first, and 1,23,191 frontline workers who received the second shot; 21,17,862 beneficiaries more than 60-years-old and 3,13,226 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

