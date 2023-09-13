Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari retracts six airbag statement, says government will not make it mandatory. In 2022, Gadkari had said Indian Government has made it mandatory to have 6 airbags rule for passenger cars. The rule was reportedly set to come into force in October, 2023.

"We don't want to make six airbags rule for cars mandatory," Gadkari said at an event in national capital New Delhi. "Now people are cautious. Whatever models have six air bags, people may prefer to take that car. It’s up to the manufacturers and people to decide," he said at the automotive conference.

Taking to microblogging platform ‘X’ (Formerly Twitter), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had in September 2002 written, "Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023."

Last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of a motor vehicle, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Notably, the proposal was never finalised and now the Indian government minister had retracted the proposed rule.

According to a Reuters report, Indian government last year estimated that the addition of four more airbags would cost no more than $75 ( ₹6,221) per vehicle, but auto market data provider JATO Dynamics said it would raise costs by at least $231 ( ₹19,161).

Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021. An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.