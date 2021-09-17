Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he gets ₹4 lakh every month as royalty from YouTube for his lecture videos posted on the platform. He also said that viewership of his lecture videos increased during the Covid period.

The minister today reviewed the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, where he said that his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.

During Covid times, Gadkari said he became a chef and started cooking at home and started giving lectures through video conference. "I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube. Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me ₹4 lakh per month as royalty," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gadkari today emphasized on importance of network of modern and high quality roads for economic development and creating employment opportunities.

Interacting with media at the Bharuch section in Gujarat on the second day of the two-day review of progress of work on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, he said the Expressway will reduce travelling time not only between Delhi and Mumbai but also between other major cities.

Gadkari said in Gujarat, 423 km of road is being constructed at a cost of ₹35,100 crore. He said under this expressway, 60 major bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers and 8 ROBs will be built in the state.

The Minister said 33 wayside amenities are also proposed to be build on this expressway to provide world class transport facilities as well as generate employment opportunities in the state.

During this visit, Gadkari inspected the place where the world record for fastest road construction in a day was set in February 2021. He also inspected iconic bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch. The 2km long extradosed cable span bridge will be India’s first 8 lane bridge to be built across the expressway.

