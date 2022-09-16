Nitin Gadkari’s big EV plans include the end of petrol, diesel cars2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari spoke in favour of discouraging conventional-fuel cars at the 62nd annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Nitin Gadkari spoke in favour of discouraging conventional-fuel cars at the 62nd annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
According to Nitin Gadkari, alternative fuels should be prioritised in order to discourage the sale of petrol and diesel cars and to reduce pollution. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India was speaking at the 62nd annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
According to Nitin Gadkari, alternative fuels should be prioritised in order to discourage the sale of petrol and diesel cars and to reduce pollution. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India was speaking at the 62nd annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
This was not the first time that Gadkari spoke in favour of discouraging conventional-fuel cars. In August 2021, while attending SIAM's annual convention virtually, he urged automakers to discourage the production and sale of automobiles with diesel engines and to promote alternative technology. Pollution from diesel is exceedingly dangerous for both the environment and people's health, he said at that time.
This was not the first time that Gadkari spoke in favour of discouraging conventional-fuel cars. In August 2021, while attending SIAM's annual convention virtually, he urged automakers to discourage the production and sale of automobiles with diesel engines and to promote alternative technology. Pollution from diesel is exceedingly dangerous for both the environment and people's health, he said at that time.
Also Read: ‘Some chief ministers…’ Nitin Gadkari reveals shocking details while speaking on Cyrus Mistry’s death
Also Read: ‘Some chief ministers…’ Nitin Gadkari reveals shocking details while speaking on Cyrus Mistry’s death
This time, Gadkari requested SIAM to research strategies for lowering import dependence. It is time to grow the electric vehicle (EV) business and boost the manufacturing of buses as well as two-, three-, and four-wheelers, the minister added.
This time, Gadkari requested SIAM to research strategies for lowering import dependence. It is time to grow the electric vehicle (EV) business and boost the manufacturing of buses as well as two-, three-, and four-wheelers, the minister added.
He said he wanted to make India the top manufacturer of alternative fuel vehicles, adding that he dreamt of launching an electric highway.
He said he wanted to make India the top manufacturer of alternative fuel vehicles, adding that he dreamt of launching an electric highway.
Additionally, Gadkari recommended the building of 27 green expressways. He said that the present 52-hour trip from Delhi to Mumbai would just take 12. By December, it will be 20 to 22 hours, according to the minister. He intends to make a 10% cut in logistical expenses.
Additionally, Gadkari recommended the building of 27 green expressways. He said that the present 52-hour trip from Delhi to Mumbai would just take 12. By December, it will be 20 to 22 hours, according to the minister. He intends to make a 10% cut in logistical expenses.
Gadkari recommended stronger cooperation in order to carry out the vehicle scrappage policy. In one location, he pushed for the construction of three scrapping plants, and he asserted that using garbage could lower component costs by 30%. He proposed giving folks who rubbish their automobiles discounts as an added incentive for buyers.
Gadkari recommended stronger cooperation in order to carry out the vehicle scrappage policy. In one location, he pushed for the construction of three scrapping plants, and he asserted that using garbage could lower component costs by 30%. He proposed giving folks who rubbish their automobiles discounts as an added incentive for buyers.
On September 16, Nitin Gadkari officially opened and laid the cornerstone for seven National Highway projects totaling 222 km and costing ₹1,128 crore in Gwalior.
On September 16, Nitin Gadkari officially opened and laid the cornerstone for seven National Highway projects totaling 222 km and costing ₹1,128 crore in Gwalior.
"These projects will facilitate the movement of saving fuel. Better connectivity will be provided to take electrical transformers, spices, chanderi silk and tribal art across the country. Tourism will be encouraged, employment will be created, due to which the Chambal region will be develop and the state will be prosperous," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
"These projects will facilitate the movement of saving fuel. Better connectivity will be provided to take electrical transformers, spices, chanderi silk and tribal art across the country. Tourism will be encouraged, employment will be created, due to which the Chambal region will be develop and the state will be prosperous," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)