Home >News >India >Nitin Gadkari's road construction target for next two years: 15 lakh crore

Nitin Gadkari's road construction target for next two years: 15 lakh crore

Premium
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari
1 min read . 12:27 PM IST Staff Writer

Gadkari was confident that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways will achieve the target of 40 kilometers per day of highways construction in the current fiscal.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction of worth 15 lakh crores in next two years.

40 kms per day highways

Gadkari was confident that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways will achieve the target of 40 kilometres per day of highways construction in the current fiscal.

National Infrastructure pipeline

He said that the Government is permitting 100% FDI in the road sector. The Minister said that in India, projects like the National Infrastructure pipeline (NIP) for 2019-2025 is the first of its kind and the government is committed to provide world-class infra to its citizens and improving the quality of their lives.

He said that under the NIP, there are over 7,300 projects to be implemented at a total outlay of 111 lakh crore by the year 2025.

He said that the NIP aims at improving project preparation, and attract investment into infrastructures like highways, railways, ports, airports, mobility, energy and agriculture and rural industry.

Converging relations

Addressing the Indo-US Partnership Vision Summit through video conferencing on Friday, the Minister said that in the new era of bilateral relations, the national interests of India and the United States are converging and there is growing confidence between both the administrations that all outstanding trade issues will be resolved and major trade agreements will be signed soon.

The Minister invited the US companies to invest in infrastructure and MSME sectors in India.

