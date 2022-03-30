Nitin Gadkari says govt is making six airbags mandatory for vehicles

‘Six airbags will be mandatory for economic models also,’ Gadkari said in Rajya Sabha while replying to a question from Congress MP KTS Tulsi.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that govt is making six airbags mandatory for all vehicles. “Six airbags will be mandatory for economic models also," Gadkari said in Rajya Sabha while replying to a question from Congress MP KTS Tulsi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gadkari added, “EVs must be manufactured as per safety standards laid down by the government. India's safety standards for EVs are in line with global standards".

Gadkari also informed the House that five lakh road accidents happen in India every year, resulting in the death of around 1.5 lakh people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday had asked regional officers and project directors of national highways to ensure appropriate road safety measures in ongoing projects.

The first meeting of a consultative committee of members of Parliament attached to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways was held on March 24 to discuss various issues related to road safety. The meeting was chaired by Gadkari.

