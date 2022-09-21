Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Nitin Gadkari shares an update on Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield corridor

Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor being built at cost of Rs. 2,030 crore
1 min read . 12:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor being built at cost of Rs. 2,030 crore

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed that the project for 6 lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full progress.

The Minister said this stretch is the part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 & is being built at a project cost of 2,030 Crore. Once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will reduce by 2 hours and travel distance by 60 Km.

He further said reducing pollution level, median & avenue plantation throughout the stretch would enrich the ecosystem and boost SDGs.

The stretch would facilitate easy movement of Border forces/Armed forces/Military vehicles etc. as it is closer to Indo-Pak Border, he added.

The flagship 1,224 km long Amritsar - Bhatinda - Jamnagar Corridor will connect the economic towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

