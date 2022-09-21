Nitin Gadkari shares an update on Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield corridor

Nitin Gadkari shares an update on Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield corridor1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor being built at cost of Rs. 2,030 crore
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed that the project for 6 lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full progress.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed that the project for 6 lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full progress.
The Minister said this stretch is the part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 & is being built at a project cost of ₹2,030 Crore. Once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will reduce by 2 hours and travel distance by 60 Km.
The Minister said this stretch is the part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 & is being built at a project cost of ₹2,030 Crore. Once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will reduce by 2 hours and travel distance by 60 Km.
He further said reducing pollution level, median & avenue plantation throughout the stretch would enrich the ecosystem and boost SDGs.
He further said reducing pollution level, median & avenue plantation throughout the stretch would enrich the ecosystem and boost SDGs.
The stretch would facilitate easy movement of Border forces/Armed forces/Military vehicles etc. as it is closer to Indo-Pak Border, he added.
The stretch would facilitate easy movement of Border forces/Armed forces/Military vehicles etc. as it is closer to Indo-Pak Border, he added.
The flagship 1,224 km long Amritsar - Bhatinda - Jamnagar Corridor will connect the economic towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
The flagship 1,224 km long Amritsar - Bhatinda - Jamnagar Corridor will connect the economic towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.