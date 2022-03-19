This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pandoh Bypass will connect strategically important road running along the river Beas will connect famous tourist places such as Kullu, Manali further upto Leh
Nitin Gadkari, who is Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, informed that the construction of Pandoh bypass to Takoli section of National Highway(NH)-21 in Himachal Pradesh is 75 per cent complete and is being constructed at a brisk pace. The Pandoh Bypass is strategically important road running along the river Beas will connect famous tourist places such as Kullu, Manali further upto Leh.
"The construction of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli section of NH-21 in Himachal Pradesh is 75 per cent complete and progressing at a rapid pace. It is a state of an art project which includes the construction of 9 modern tunnels and a 140 m long major bridge," Nitin Gadkari wrote on Twitter.
Nitin Gadkari further added that it will not only improve riding quality, save time and provide a safer journey for tourists all-round the year but also facilitate the movement of armed forces to the border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Leh with China.
The consistent endeavour of PM Narendra Modi to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung has led to multiple fast-paced development initiatives in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Gadkari stated in his tweet.
Earlier in 2017,The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for development of four laning from 'end of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli' section of National Highway (NH)-21 in Himachal Pradesh.
The cost is estimated to be Rs.2775.93 crore including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities. The total length of the road to be developed is approximately 19 kms.
This work will be done under National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase IV B on Hybrid Annuity Mode.
The project will help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh and in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic, plying between ‘end of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli' section.
