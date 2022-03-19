Nitin Gadkari, who is Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, informed that the construction of Pandoh bypass to Takoli section of National Highway(NH)-21 in Himachal Pradesh is 75 per cent complete and is being constructed at a brisk pace. The Pandoh Bypass is strategically important road running along the river Beas will connect famous tourist places such as Kullu, Manali further upto Leh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}