Minimizing environmental and wildlife impact has been a cornerstone for Delhi Mumbai Expressway. The expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to feature animal overpasses to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife. The DME will have 3 animal and 5 overpasses with a combined length of 7 km dedicated for unencumbered wildlife movement. The expressway will also include two iconic 8 lane tunnels which are a testament to the engineering prowess of the country, one tunneling through Mukundra sanctuary without disturbing the endangered fauna in the region for 4 kms and the second 4 km 8 lane-tunnel will pass through the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.

