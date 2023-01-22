Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on 22 January has shared stunning views from the Vadodara-Virar section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

In a tweet, Gadkari wrote, “Stunning views from Vadodara-Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India." The expressway comes as Gadkari's plan to make Indian roads better than those in the United States by the end of 2024.

Stunning views from Vadodara - Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti



PC- @cbdhage pic.twitter.com/BPnU6eCZwt — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 21, 2023

Here's all you need to know about the Delhi-Mumbai expressway:

The distance between the financial capital and the national capital would be covered in 12 hours once the expressway becomes operational.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be 1,382 km long and is worth ₹1 lakh crore.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under 'PM Gati Shakti', the 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway.

On 16 January, NHAI had said that Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented on national highways and expressways for managing incidents of road crashes and enforcement of speed limit and other regulations on highways. NHAI said ATMS is also being installed on projects under implementation such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. NHAI is also looking at leveraging GIS technology for analyzing drone videos and Network Survey Vehicle data for identifying safety issues on highways.

The expressway will connect urban centers of Delhi through Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

In addition, the expressway which passes through the six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway, envisaged under the vision of Prime Minister’s ‘New India’, was kick started in 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on 9th March 2019. Out of the 1,380 kms, contracts for more than 1,200 kms have already been awarded and is under progress.

(With inputs from ANI)