Nitin Gadkari shares stunning views of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Pics here

On 16 January, NHAI had said that Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented on national highways and expressways for managing incidents of road crashes and enforcement of speed limit and other regulations on highways. NHAI said ATMS is also being installed on projects under implementation such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. NHAI is also looking at leveraging GIS technology for analyzing drone videos and Network Survey Vehicle data for identifying safety issues on highways.