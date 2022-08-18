Gadkari's dream is to make the Indian automobile industry ₹15 lakh crore by the end of 2024.
He said, it is time to begin using alternative fuels such as electricity, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-CNG, bio-LNG, and hydrogen.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari directs to use of alternative fuels for vehicles to trim down crude oil and lower pollution. On Thursday, at an event, Gadkari highlighted as much as 35% of pollution in India is due to diesel and petrol, and thereby, the country needs import-substituting, cost-effective and pollution-free, and indigenous products. In Gadkari's view, electric automobiles are greatly cost-effective when compared to diesel ones.
Gadkari, at the launch of India's first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus, said, "In the Indian situation, import of crude oil is a big challenge. We are already experiencing the way rates are increased. It is also very difficult for the common man...," reported by PTI.
For the automobile sector, he said, it is time to begin using alternative fuels such as electricity, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-CNG, bio-LNG, and hydrogen.
Gadkari's dream is to make the Indian automobile industry ₹15 lakh crore by the end of 2024. And he said, "this is possible".
According to him, at present, the industry's size is about ₹7.5 lakh crore, however, it has maximum employment potential besides giving maximum taxes to central and state governments.
Gadkari launched Ashok Leyland's electric double-decker bus in Mumbai today.
Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle division, Switch Mobility on Thursday launched the country's first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus EiV 22.
In reference to the electric double-decker bus' launch, Gadkari tweeted saying, "Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions & achieve PM Narendra Modi's vision of #AatmanirbharBharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource & services."
The Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety, and best-in-class comfort features. It is designed, developed, and manufactured in India.
The double-decker serves as the ideal solution for city transportation. With optimised seating, the Switch EiV 22 can comfortably transport 65 seated passengers, occupying less road, terminal, and depot floor space per seated passenger.
Switch EiV 22 has a lightweight rollover compliant bus body and is easy to manoeuvre. Turn tight corners and navigate congested traffic conditions with ease.
Further, powered by a 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid-cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with a dual gun charging system. This enables the Switch EiV 22 to have a range of up to 250km for intra-city applications.
