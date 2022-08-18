Union Minister Nitin Gadkari directs to use of alternative fuels for vehicles to trim down crude oil and lower pollution. On Thursday, at an event, Gadkari highlighted as much as 35% of pollution in India is due to diesel and petrol, and thereby, the country needs import-substituting, cost-effective and pollution-free, and indigenous products. In Gadkari's view, electric automobiles are greatly cost-effective when compared to diesel ones.

