Insulting Veer Savarkar hasn't made his stature any smaller, instead, we received the opportunity to take him to every home, Nitin Gadkari sad
Insulting Veer Savarkar hasn't made his stature any smaller, instead, we received the opportunity to take him to every home. We are thankful to Rahul Gandhi for allowing us to take the truth and Savarkar to every household. Rahul Gandhi should continue with this: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark, on March 25 said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis do not apologise to anyone".
BJP has strongly spoken against the comment ever since.
On Sunday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde slammed Gandhi for his remarks, saying the former Wayanad MP has no knowledge of the history of India's freedom struggle.
Tawde said that Rahul Gandhi, who hates Savarkar, should first study the views of Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee on Savarkar.
Tawde said, "Unfortunately Rahul Gandhi and many Congress leaders today are engaged in a campaign to distort the thoughts of freedom fighter Savarkar for petty politics. At such a time, the country needs to take a fresh look at the multifaceted personality of Savarkar."
Also, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that Gandhi "cannot become like Savarkar even if he takes 10 births."
Meanwhile, BJP and its ally Shiv Sena on Sunday held 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in several cities in Maharashtra to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated attacks on late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led a very well attended rally in Thane, others were organised in Mumbai, including in Dadar and Andheri West, as well as Nashik, the birthplace of Savarkar.
