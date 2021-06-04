Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday advised hospitals to become self-sufficient in oxygen supply and other medical facilities. He said that the small and medium-sized hospitals should become self-sufficient in oxygen supply and other medical facilities in view of the possible third wave of Covid.

"Oxygen supply is a crucial issue and we need to become self-sufficient on that front...Hospitals with more than 50 beds should become self-sufficient in oxygen supply," he said while addressing doctors during a webinar on Covid organised by the 'BJP Medical Cell Maharashtra'.

Gadkari also said that oxygen tankers should be made available in all the districts. He called for having immediate, intermediate and long-term action plan for every district to tackle the possible third wave, and said that each district should be equipped with 4,000 to 5,000 extra oxygen cylinders.

The union minister also asked the hospitals to increase their existing bed capacity. He said every hospital should plan how it can increase the bed capacity in two to four days in case of emergency scenario.

Similarly, he added, hospitals having 50 beds should at least have five to seven ventilator beds. Gadkari asked the medical cell members to work towards for the society, which he said is "real social work and nationalism".

