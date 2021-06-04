Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nitin Gadkari to hospitals: Become self-sufficient in oxygen supply

Nitin Gadkari to hospitals: Become self-sufficient in oxygen supply

Premium
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurabh Sharma ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Nitin Gadkari said oxygen tankers should be made available in all the districts

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday advised hospitals to become self-sufficient in oxygen supply and other medical facilities. He said that the small and medium-sized hospitals should become self-sufficient in oxygen supply and other medical facilities in view of the possible third wave of Covid.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday advised hospitals to become self-sufficient in oxygen supply and other medical facilities. He said that the small and medium-sized hospitals should become self-sufficient in oxygen supply and other medical facilities in view of the possible third wave of Covid.

"Oxygen supply is a crucial issue and we need to become self-sufficient on that front...Hospitals with more than 50 beds should become self-sufficient in oxygen supply," he said while addressing doctors during a webinar on Covid organised by the 'BJP Medical Cell Maharashtra'.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Oxygen supply is a crucial issue and we need to become self-sufficient on that front...Hospitals with more than 50 beds should become self-sufficient in oxygen supply," he said while addressing doctors during a webinar on Covid organised by the 'BJP Medical Cell Maharashtra'.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Oxygen Expresses cross 10,000 MT of LMO delivery to the Southern States

Gadkari also said that oxygen tankers should be made available in all the districts. He called for having immediate, intermediate and long-term action plan for every district to tackle the possible third wave, and said that each district should be equipped with 4,000 to 5,000 extra oxygen cylinders.

The union minister also asked the hospitals to increase their existing bed capacity. He said every hospital should plan how it can increase the bed capacity in two to four days in case of emergency scenario.

Similarly, he added, hospitals having 50 beds should at least have five to seven ventilator beds. Gadkari asked the medical cell members to work towards for the society, which he said is "real social work and nationalism".

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!