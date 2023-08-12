Pune's much-delayed Chandani Chowk flyover to be opened today, Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate it1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 07:01 AM IST
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Chandani Chowk Flyover, which will ease traffic congestion in Pune.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Chandani Chowk Flyover on Saturday, August 12, in Maharashtra's Pune city. The final work of connecting the bridge and underpasses at Chandani Chowk has been completed. The flyover will be opened for traffic movement just after the inaugural ceremony today.