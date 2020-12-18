Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Rampur's 'Hunar Haat' today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 23rd edition of Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Friday through video conferencing.

Hunar Haat, which is a platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen, is being organised from December 18 to 27 at Numaish Ground, Panvadiya, Rampur.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena and Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Khadi and Villages Industries and MSME Sidharth Nath Singh will be present as the chief guests at the event, as per an official statement.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Hunar Haat on Thursday, Naqvi said here that Hunar Haat has become an effective mission of the Centre to provide "backup to brilliance" and "encouragement to expertise".

Besides fulfilling the commitment to "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", Hunar Haat has also proved to be an effective platform to provide large scale employment and employment opportunities to master artisans and craftsmen from every corner of the country, he stressed.

Naqvi said that while on one hand, indigenous products of master artisans are a major attraction at Hunar Haat in Rampur, on the other hand, people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from almost every corner of the country at this Hunar Haat.

Moreover, different cultural programmes on the theme of 'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi', to be presented every day by renowned artists, are also a major attraction. This Hunar Haat will be an occasion to live the feeling of communal harmony and the country's 'unity in diversity'.

Magnificent handloom products, wooden and clay toys, postal painting, metal craft, jewellery, Khadi products, Rampuri Knife, Rampuri Violin, black pottery, herbal products, dry flowers, wooden iron handicraft, oil painting, iron art work, Bagh Print, cane and bamboo products will be available at under one roof at Hunar Haat.

On December 18 and 19, fascinating Ramleela will be performed on the theme of "Shri Ram Rajya".

The next Hunar Haat will be organised at Shilp Gram, Lucknow from January 22 to 31 with the theme of 'vocal for local'. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Hunar Haat to be organised at Lucknow.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via