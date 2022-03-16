Nitin Gadkari to launch pilot project for hydrogen based advanced FCEV today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The project is the first of its kind in India and is aimed at spreading awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology and disseminating its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for the country.
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari will be inaugurating a pilot project for Hydrogen based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) at 2 pm on Wednesday in New Delhi. The minister will also demonstrate Toyota Mirai FCEV.
India focuses on cleaner energy and a low-carbon pathway to achieve accelerated economic growth. Hydrogen is seen as the key element of the energy strategy and is expected to play a vital role in the low-carbon energy pathways.
Green Hydrogen offers massive opportunities to decarbonize a range of sectors including road transportation. It is gaining unprecedented momentum globally. Transportation powered by Green hydrogen is expected to be a key technology option of the future with a significant application, especially across bigger cars, buses, trucks, ships, and trains, and best suited for medium to long distances.
Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) is conducting a Pilot project to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.
Toyota Kirloskar's move aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving Energy Independence. Also, Toyota is committed to promoting sustainability by adopting multiple pathways to enable energy shift from fossil fuel and towards the conservation of our environment.
