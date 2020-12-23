OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.ht (MINT_PRINT)
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.ht (MINT_PRINT)

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 07:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • These projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres
  • The roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, highway ministry said

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 18 highway projects worth 8,341 crore in Rajasthan on Thursday.

These projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres. "Paving the way for the development of Rajasthan, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state," said Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Lanes are empty on the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles on April 26, 2020, as California remains on lockdown to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

More than 600,000 Californians face Christmas eve blackout

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
(Photo: AP)

US weekly jobless claims fall; consumer spending drops in Nov amid Covid surge

2 min read . 07:35 PM IST
Farmers leaders address a press conference during a protest against the new farm laws at Singhu Border

Farmers' protest: Govt is delaying talks to tire agitators, say unions

1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi,

Ready for talks, but govt should send a concrete proposal: Farmer unions

1 min read . 06:54 PM IST

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

Projects in Telangana

The announcement comes a day after Gadkari laid the foundation for 14 national highway (NH) projects in Telangana and said that a total of 59 road works with an approved length of 1918 kilometres and a cost of 17,617 crore have been sanctioned in the state in the last six years.

According to an official release, these NH projects include 765.663 kilometres long roads worth 13,169 crore.

"Almost all of the 33 districts in the state today have connectivity with National Highways. The remaining district Peddapally will also be connected to the network soon," the Union Minister said on the occasion.

Gadkari said that there has been a growth of 55.71% NH length in the last six years in Telangana.

"Nearly 1400 kilometres NH length has been added during this period in the state. Under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme, a sum of 2,436 crore has been sanctioned till now for the state, of which 1483 crore have already been released," he said further.

Projects in Karnataka

The union minister laid the foundation for 33 National Highway projects in Karnataka via video conferencing earlier this month. These projects include 1,197 km long roads worth 10,904 crore.

Eleven road projects of 275 km worth 5,083 crore have been awarded in the state during the financial year 2019-21.

Gadkari called upon the state to take up the production of Ethanol in a big way, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout