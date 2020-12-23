Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 18 highway projects worth ₹8,341 crore in Rajasthan on Thursday.

These projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres. "Paving the way for the development of Rajasthan, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state," said Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement.

Projects in Telangana

The announcement comes a day after Gadkari laid the foundation for 14 national highway (NH) projects in Telangana and said that a total of 59 road works with an approved length of 1918 kilometres and a cost of ₹17,617 crore have been sanctioned in the state in the last six years.

According to an official release, these NH projects include 765.663 kilometres long roads worth ₹13,169 crore.

"Almost all of the 33 districts in the state today have connectivity with National Highways. The remaining district Peddapally will also be connected to the network soon," the Union Minister said on the occasion.

Gadkari said that there has been a growth of 55.71% NH length in the last six years in Telangana.

"Nearly 1400 kilometres NH length has been added during this period in the state. Under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme, a sum of ₹2,436 crore has been sanctioned till now for the state, of which ₹1483 crore have already been released," he said further.

Projects in Karnataka

The union minister laid the foundation for 33 National Highway projects in Karnataka via video conferencing earlier this month. These projects include 1,197 km long roads worth ₹10,904 crore.

Eleven road projects of 275 km worth ₹5,083 crore have been awarded in the state during the financial year 2019-21.

Gadkari called upon the state to take up the production of Ethanol in a big way, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country.

















