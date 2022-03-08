Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 1,406 crore projects tomorrow

Under Corridor Scheme in Chhattisgarh, Gadkari announced the approval for upgradation of Badki Mehri village to the Ramanujganj section of Ambikapur - Ramanujganj - Garhwa Road (NH-343) to 2-lane (with paved shoulder) with a budget of ₹199.05 crore. Also, he approved the upgradation of Rajpuri Khurd village to Padih village section of Ambikapur - Ramanujganj - Garhwa road (NH-343, Package-I) to 2-lane (with paved shoulder) under the same scheme with a budget of ₹397.44 crore.

