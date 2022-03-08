Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 1,406 crore projects tomorrow

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for ₹1,406 crore projects tomorrow2 min read . 08 Mar 2022
- Apart from laying foundation stone, the minister will also inaugurate a four-lane underpass on NH-48 in the national capital region.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is set to lay the foundation stone of numerous projects aggregating to ₹1,406 crore on Wednesday. Apart from this, the minister will also inaugurate a four-lane underpass on NH-48 in the national capital region.
As per the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gadkari tomorrow will also start various projects, which include the construction and repair work of the Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road and flyovers at Kapriwas Chowk and Dwarkadhish Chowk.
Furthermore, the Rs103 cr worth underpass meant for vehicles taking U-turn near Ambiance Mall in Gurugram will be opening tomorrow as well.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav today visited the site residing in Panchgaon Chowk to look at the preparations for the inaugural of the above-mentioned projects.
On Tuesday, Gadkari gave a series of approval on various projects. The details were intimated through his official Twitter account.
Some of the projects were:
Sanctioning of 4-Laning of Karimnagar Warangal Section of NH-563 in the State of Telangana with a budget outlay of ₹2146.86 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana.
He also approved the construction of the 4-lane Greenfield Expressway of Jaipur Spur with a budget of ₹1908.38 crore.
Under Corridor Scheme in Chhattisgarh, Gadkari announced the approval for upgradation of Badki Mehri village to the Ramanujganj section of Ambikapur - Ramanujganj - Garhwa Road (NH-343) to 2-lane (with paved shoulder) with a budget of ₹199.05 crore. Also, he approved the upgradation of Rajpuri Khurd village to Padih village section of Ambikapur - Ramanujganj - Garhwa road (NH-343, Package-I) to 2-lane (with paved shoulder) under the same scheme with a budget of ₹397.44 crore.
Meanwhile, approval for upgradation of Bilaspur - Takhatpur - Mungeli - Pandariya - Pondi road on NH-130A (Pkg.-III) in Chhattisgarh i.e. 2-lane (with paved shoulder) of 4 bypasses (Takhtpur bypass, Mungeli bypass, Pandariya bypass and Pondi bypass) has been given with a budget of ₹351.19 crore.
Furthermore, Gadkari approved a budget of ₹365.22 crore for the work of upgradation and widening (including 3 bypasses of 13.10 km) of the Jharkheda-Barasia-Dholkhedi section of NH-346 in Bhopal, Sehore and Vidisha districts of Madhya Pradesh state.
